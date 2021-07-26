East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability

President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise to the level of a disability.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KLTV / AP News) - President Joe Biden said Monday that people dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will have access to disability protections. The president announced the initiative at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges, like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue,” Biden said. “These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability.”

Biden says the initiative is the first of its kind.

He said he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.

People with “long COVID” can have a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after being infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said on its website that people who do not have symptoms in the days after they were infected can still have post-COVID conditions. Experts are continuing work to learn more about COVID long-haulers, the short- and long-term health effects associated with virus, who gets them and why.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman
Kilgore woman killed in Gregg County crash after striking guardrail

Latest News

Tony Romo at Cascades
10 past champions, Romo headline this week’s Texas State Open
Webxtra: Texas State Open preview
Friday afternoon the Madison County Sheriff's Office made a felony traffic stop.
Human smuggling stopped in Madison County after victim gets out of vehicle, runs for help
Better East Texas
Better East Texas: Texas Democrats need to return