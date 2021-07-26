East Texas Now Business Break
10 past champions, Romo headline this week’s Texas State Open

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten past Champions of the Texas State Open along with celebrity entrants Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will headline the event starting Tuesday in Tyler.

The Cascades will once again be home to the event. The 10 former champions playing is a record for the event. This will be the third time for Romo and the first time for Manziel.

Round one pairings.

Webxtra: Texas State Open preview