Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on Southwest Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page, NPD officers are still at the scene of the auto-pedestrian incident.

Preliminary information from the investigation shows that a vehicle traveling north on the loop struck a woman who had been walking in the road.

The woman was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries, the Facebook post stated.

“The victim’s identity is being held pending notification of family,” the Facebook post stated.

All northbound traffic on the Nacogdoches loop is being re-routed at this time.

“The NPD Traffic Division is currently on scene conducting an investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Expect delays and try to avoid the area. As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

