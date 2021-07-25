Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a suspect or suspects stole an ATM from the Texas Bank and Trust branch at the intersection of Grande Boulevard and Old Jacksonville Highway early Sunday morning.

The ATM theft occurred at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed Sunday morning that TPD officers are at the scene of the robbery. The entire ATM was stolen, according to police.

The vehicle used in the robbery was found a short distance away. The vehicle theft was reported in the City of Henderson.

Andy Erbagh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said at this time, police don’t have any suspects. He added that investigators will be looking for surveillance footage of the ATM theft and that they will be processing the stolen vehicle for fingerprints tomorrow.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as we receive new information.

