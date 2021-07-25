East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a suspect or suspects stole an ATM from the Texas Bank and Trust branch at the intersection of Grande Boulevard and Old Jacksonville Highway early Sunday morning.

The ATM theft occurred at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed Sunday morning that TPD officers are at the scene of the robbery. The entire ATM was stolen, according to police.

The vehicle used in the robbery was found a short distance away. The vehicle theft was reported in the City of Henderson.

Andy Erbagh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said at this time, police don’t have any suspects. He added that investigators will be looking for surveillance footage of the ATM theft and that they will be processing the stolen vehicle for fingerprints tomorrow.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as we receive new information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
Someone fired multiple shots at a house on Aberdeen Drive in Tyler Saturday morning. (Source:...
Tyler police: No one injured after bullets hit home on Aberdeen Drive
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
Covid 19 Hospitalizations
Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since March
Thomas Auld (Source: Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's Office)
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls

Latest News

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman’s body found on E. Starr Ave.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
Source: KLTV Staff
Texas congressmen headline GOP rally in Gilmer
Crowd gathers to listen to performers
Grapeland’s Salmon Lake Park, Resort hosts first music festival since dam broke