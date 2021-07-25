East Texas Now Business Break
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the City of Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - There is a major accident - multiple vehicles and serious injuries reported - between Lufkin and Diboll on U.S. 59. near Angelina County Airport.

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are requesting assistance from Lufkin Police Department for traffic control. The Texas Department of Transportation has also been called to the scene.

One southbound lane of U.S. 59 is now open, according to a tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office.

AVOID THE AREA IF AT ALL POSSIBLE and expect MAJOR delays on U.S. 59, Southwood Drive and Old Diboll Highway/Daniel McCall Drive as those agencies work to clear the scene.

