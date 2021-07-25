Nacogdoches police investigating after woman’s body found on E. Starr Ave.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the 2400 block of Starr Avenue Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Nacogdoches police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the 2400 block of E. Starr Ave. on a sick call at about7:34 a.m. Sunday. When the NPD officers got to the scene, they found a woman’s body.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, the press release stated.

“The Criminal Investigation Division is still currently on the scene,” the press release stated. “As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

