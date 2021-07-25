East Texas Now Business Break
Like Dak Prescott, Cowboys tight-end Blake Jarwin coming back from major injury

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXNARD, CALIFORNIA (KLTV) - When Cowboys fans think about injuries, they think about Dak Prescott immediately. However, there were other key injuries also. One of those was tight-end Blake Jarwin.

“It was a unique situation for us,” Jarwin said. “We had a lot of guys in there Tyron, LC, Zach, do you know, Dak, and then me. You never really want that - all your all your offensive guys being down. But to have that kind of chemistry to grind it out together to get back on the field, I think it was awesome for us because do you know when everyone else was home, we were out there grinding together.”

Last year, Jarwin’s season got off to a jarring start when he injured his knee in the season opener against the LA Rams.

“I remember walking off the field and having a conversation with the doctor right there and saying it was probably an ACL, I get in the locker room and sure enough you know,” Jarwin said. “Man, it’s tough, but you can either sit on it and whine about it or you can say let’s move forward. Let’s get done with the surgery let’s be the best I can be.”

When you are an undrafted free agent as Jarwin was coming out of Oklahoma State, you already know it’s tough to get onto an NFL roster. Now, dealing with an injury you think of what if.

