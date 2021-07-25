Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six days after his name was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Most Wanted Fugitives List, the suspect in the May 13 fatal shooting of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger is now in custody, thanks to a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Dekevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County jail on a capital murder by terror threat or other felony charge, an evading arrest with a previous conviction charge out of Rusk County, and a parole violation.

He was booked into the jail Sunday morning, and his bond amount has been set at $1 million for the capital murder charge.

Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting Eiglebiger during a robbery that occurred on May 13.

According to a press release, Scroggins was located at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. He was captured without incident by officers with the Texas Against Gangs Task Force, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Tyler Police Department Priority Response Team, and the Tyler Police Department patrol division.

“A warrant for capital murder was issued on June 2 by Tyler police,” a press release stated. “A cash reward of up to $7.500 is being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.”

According to the press release, Scroggins has been wanted since September of 2019, when he violated his parole and fled from his last known address in Tyler. Scroggins also has felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

At the time of his arrest, Scroggins was considered armed and dangerous.

According to police at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 13, TPD officers responded to an address in the 800 block of Crosby St. on a report of a deceased male.

Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators identified the man as Eiglebiger, who was shot multiple times.

