Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game...
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1.

The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982.

The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team’s first season after moving from Washington.

The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.

Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

