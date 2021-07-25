Angelina County commissioners meet to discuss the upcoming year’s budget

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County is drafting the budget for the upcoming year. The county is pushing to include a one dollar an hour raise for county employees.

Angelina County Commissioners are planning the budget for the upcoming year. The plan is still in its early stages… however judge don Lymbery is hoping to maintain the same tax rate.

“In order to do that we’ve actually got to go to the voters to get approval because of the increased revenue is not allowing us with the cap that has been put on us by the legislature now it’s not allowing us to go to the same low tax rate that we’ve had in the past,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery says this year’s budget will propose a one dollar an hour raise for county employees. He says these employees have not seen a raise in the last five years.

“We got great employees in the county. Great employees. And we really need to be able to take care of them and hopefully retain our employees,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery says that voters approving the same tax rate should not be a lot to ask considering all the services the county provides.

“Nationally, look at the raises that are placed in fast food chains and that sort of thing, a dollar an hour raise is not really a tough thing to ask of the voters,” Lymbery said.

If approved, property owners will pay the exact same tax rate they’ve seen the last three years. However, Lymbery acknowledges that property values have increased which may have an impact on tax revenue.

“People want to live here. And well, that’s driving the prices up, but that’s not because of the county raising a tax rate,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery believes county employees are essential in helping the county thrive.

“This county needs to be able to grow, if we can’t grow, if we can’t retain our employees, we’re not going to be able to extend,” Lymbery said.

More adjustments will be made to the county budget this Tuesday at the Angelina County Commissioners meeting. At the meeting, Commissioners also expect to know the date voters will decide on the tax rate.

