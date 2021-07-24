East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Texas DSHS hosts COVID-19 vacine pop-up event

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services made a stop on Saturday in Tyler as part of their campaign across the state to inform communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pop-up which took place in the Walmart parking lot off State Highway 64 and Loop 323 had a video board, free treats, a basketball hoop, a wheel spin and a selfie station to help inform Tyler families about the COVID-19 vaccine. This time, the campaign is focfusing on informing families that individuals 12 and up can now receive the Pfizer vaccine. The campaign was in the parking lot until 4 p.m.

We’ll have more on this later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Smith County gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
Thomas Auld (Source: Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's Office)
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County

Latest News

A new memorial will be built in Athens, Tx in honor of African American students who attended...
WEBXTRA: Proposed memorial will honor Athens ISD students who attended segregated schools
WEBXTRA: Athens African-American students memorial
WEBXTRA: DSHS COVID-19 vaccine pop up
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Anderson County courthouse