WEBXTRA: Texas DSHS hosts COVID-19 vacine pop-up event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services made a stop on Saturday in Tyler as part of their campaign across the state to inform communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pop-up which took place in the Walmart parking lot off State Highway 64 and Loop 323 had a video board, free treats, a basketball hoop, a wheel spin and a selfie station to help inform Tyler families about the COVID-19 vaccine. This time, the campaign is focfusing on informing families that individuals 12 and up can now receive the Pfizer vaccine. The campaign was in the parking lot until 4 p.m.

We’ll have more on this later today.

