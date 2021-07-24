WEBXTRA: Proposed memorial will honor Athens ISD students who attended segregated schools

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A new memorial will be built in Athens in honor of African-American students who attended segregated schools in the city.

The memorial will be a wall that lists the names of students who attended Blackshear, Fisher, and Bishop Heights school campuses. The location of the memorial will be in O.D. Baggett Park, which is named after O.D. Baggett. He was the first black Justice of the Peace in Athens.

The idea of the memorial came about from Building Athens Together president Larry West. West spoke about a veteran’s event in which he was fascinated by a veteran’s memorial, and he thought it would be a good idea to do something similar for students who attended segregated schools in Athens. They hope the memorial helps educate the youth about what times were like years ago when schools were segregated. The groundbreaking is expected to take place on July 30.

