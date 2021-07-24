East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police: No one injured after bullets hit home on Aberdeen Drive

Someone fired multiple shots at a house on Aberdeen Drive in Tyler Saturday morning. (Source:...
Someone fired multiple shots at a house on Aberdeen Drive in Tyler Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Aberdeen Drive Saturday morning. Someone fired multiple shots at a residence, and some of the rounds struck it.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said someone in the area of Aberdeen Drive called 911 to report that shots had been fired, and it sounded like they came from Aberdeen Drive.

Tyler PD officers were dispatched out to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Erbaugh said after further investigation, the Tyler PD officers at the scene learned that someone had fired multiple shots at a home in the 2200 block of Aberdeen Drive, and some of the bullets struck the house.

No one was injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time, Erbaugh said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Smith County gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
Thomas Auld (Source: Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's Office)
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

Latest News

Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park
Lavell Henderson J. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s Office: Garrison man shot 2 people traveling in vehicle on Highway 59
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission helps Longview survive summer heat
Salvation Army of Tyler
Salvation Army holding additional Women’s Auxiliary sale due to overflow of donations