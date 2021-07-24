Tyler police: No one injured after bullets hit home on Aberdeen Drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Aberdeen Drive Saturday morning. Someone fired multiple shots at a residence, and some of the rounds struck it.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said someone in the area of Aberdeen Drive called 911 to report that shots had been fired, and it sounded like they came from Aberdeen Drive.

Tyler PD officers were dispatched out to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Erbaugh said after further investigation, the Tyler PD officers at the scene learned that someone had fired multiple shots at a home in the 2200 block of Aberdeen Drive, and some of the bullets struck the house.

No one was injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time, Erbaugh said.

