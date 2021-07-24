East Texas Now Business Break
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County

The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, two men were found deceased in the water off White Rock City Marina Rd.

The bodies of the two men were recovered after officers responded to a caller who reported seeing a body floating on a private lake off White Rock City Marina Rd. As deputies and game wardens retrieved the body, officers noticed what appeared to be vehicle tracks leading into the water.

Game wardens were able to use the sonar on their boat to locate a vehicle in about 12 feet of water, the sheriff’s office reports. A second man was discovered inside the truck when it was pulled from the lake.

The identities of the two men are not being released at this time.

DPS Troopers were called to investigate the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

