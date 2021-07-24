East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 6-8

Stores across Texas welcome large crowds during the annual tax-free weekend.
Stores across Texas welcome large crowds during the annual tax-free weekend.(Source: KLTV)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 6-8.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and the list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said.

“As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

  • the item is both delivered to and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or
  • the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999, allowing consumers to save millions of dollars in state and local sales taxes each year. The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save an estimated $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
Covid 19 Hospitalizations
Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since March

Latest News

East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Commissioners urge community to vote on countywide tax rate
Angelina County commissioners meet to discuss the upcoming year’s budget