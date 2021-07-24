Texas DSHS hosts COVID-19 vaccine pop-up event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services made a stop on Saturday in Tyler as part of their campaign across the state to inform communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pop-up which took place in the Walmart parking lot off State Highway 64 and Loop 323 had a video board, free treats, a basketball hoop, a wheel spin and a selfie station to help inform Tyler families about the COVID-19 vaccine. This time, the campaign is focusing on informing families that individuals 12 and up can now receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are targeting communities that have shown to be vaccine-hesitant, and so this particular area of Tyler is showing to be vaccine-hesitant,” said Robert Santiago, the tour event manager. “We aren’t trying to tell anybody what to do, but we are trying to share the good news about the safety and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

The campaign was in the parking lot until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.