Texas congressmen headline GOP rally in Gilmer

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Political heavyweights gathered in East Texas for a rally, but they were also there also to listen to and inform voters. Lawmakers arrived in Gilmer to address what’s happening in Washington, D.C. and in the state.

Red MAGA hats were common at the Gilmer Civic Center as citizens rubbed elbows with the likes of congressmen Pat Fallon and Louis Gohmert, in an event targeting the red.

“This is no time to stay home. This is a time to make your voices heard,” Gohmert said.

“If we lose Texas, we lose the country. The world needs a strong America, and for a strong America, we need a strong Texas,” Fallon said.

The hot topic was the continued absence of Texas House Democrats who left Austin for Washington, D.C. recently to create a void on the vote on the much-promoted election rules legislation.

“I’m not running away from D.C., and we lose lots of votes because there are more Democrats than Republicans at this juncture. That election reform bill does not make it harder to vote; it makes it harder to cheat. They say it’s Jim Crow 2-point-0, I call that Hyperbole 2021. That’s a bunch of garbage, a bunch of bunk,” Fallon said.

“But to just leave your job? Leave the state? We’re elected to do a job!” Gohmert said.

“We love America. We love the Constitution. We want to get back to basic American Christian values,” said event supporter Melvin Dodd.

The reason for the event, according to Gohmert, was straightforward.

“It’s all on the line. And that’s why I try to come to events like this because people have got to be encouraged,” Gohmert said.

The rally was arranged by the Republican Party of Upshur County, and was attended by about 300 people.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

