Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful but hot day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s, but it will feel hotter with heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s so please take the heat seriously and stay hydrated this afternoon. No real rain chances for today as we look to remain dry for the first half of the weekend, and it doesn’t get much better for Sunday either. We will see very isolated shot at a stray shower or two tomorrow, but really most of us won’t see anything. A few scattered showers will have a better shot at forming on Monday, but temperatures will also continue their climb with a few hot spots reaching into the upper 90s. We’ll stay fairly close to the triple digit mark for the first half of the upcoming work week, but thankfully we will also hold onto a low chance for a few afternoon showers and maybe a stray thundershower to help out a lucky few with the heat. Temps are expected to sit closer to the middle 90s for our Thursday and Friday, but as our limited rain chances look to drop down yet again for next weekend it looks like temperatures will begin to rise closer to 100 degrees as well.

