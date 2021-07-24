Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful but hot day with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climbed into the middle 90s. Skies will remain clear overnight, and temperatures are set to drop into the warm middle 70s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see another round of hot afternoon higsh in the middle 90s for our Sunday, but it will feel even hotter with heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s so please take the heat seriously and stay hydrated this weekend. We will see a very isolated shot at a stray shower or two tomorrow, but really most of us won’t see anything. A few scattered showers will have a better shot at forming on Monday, but temperatures will also continue their climb with a few hot spots reaching into the upper 90s. We’ll stay fairly close to the triple digit mark for the first half of the upcoming work week, but thankfully we will also hold onto a low chance for a few afternoon showers and maybe a stray thundershower to help out a lucky few with the heat. Temps are expected to sit closer to the middle 90s for our Thursday and Friday, but as our limited rain chances look to drop down yet again for next weekend it looks like temperatures will begin to rise closer to 100 degrees as well.

