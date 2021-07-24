Salmon Lake Park and Resort hosts first music festival since dam broke

GRAPELAND , Texas (KTRE) - Salmon Lake Park and Resort in Grapeland had their first music event since the dam broke and caused the lake to flood into the stage due to increased rainfall.

Camp rockfest came to Salmon Lake Park and Resort this weekend in Grapeland. People swam, danced, and sang in celebration.

Bethany Owens says the dam broke Memorial Day weekend, and with the help of others, installed a new dam in just ten days. She attributes this fast turnaround to the community.

“The incredible part of it was from this community from Grapeland and even out into our surrounding communities… We had people just flood in wanting to help, and it was a really special cool thing for us,” Owens said.

Owens says the swimming area is one of their biggest attractions.

“It’s certainly what makes the park in the summertime, you know that’s where the business comes from is the lake,” Owens said.

Owens says the park never dealt with that amount of unprecedented rain in the past fifty years…but now they are prepared as they’ve implemented a spillway system.

“All of that’s been upgraded now so we don’t have to worry quite as much when it rains about anything like that. The issue was that the water was coming in way faster than we could get it out,” Owens said.

When the dam broke it caused the lake to wash a building down into the stage, and since the stream runs under the stage, it was in the line of fire.

Owens saw this as an opportunity to freshen up the technology and make improvements to the electrical. She hopes the stage will be completed within the next few weeks.

“The biggest issue is folks don’t realize we’re open, so we still get phone calls saying since the dam broke ‘when are ya’ll going to open back up?’ and we’re like ‘we’ve been open!,” Owens said.

Owners think that the stage will be finalized by this year’s 45th annual Bluegrass Festival.

