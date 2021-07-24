New electric buses are rolling around the Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M recently rolled out three new all-electric buses.

Funding for the buses was made possible through a grant with the Brazos Transit District. Proterra designed the fleet of electric battery-operated buses.

Texas A&M is testing the buses as part of a pilot program to see if they are feasible for the university. Proterra says the buses were designed to reduce operating costs while making a positive impact on the environment.

“We’re excited to have three Proterra buses that are new to us. Having new equipment’s always a lot of fun. New technology, trying that out, seeing how they work, comparing them to the diesel buses that we have. That’s a big part of this pilot program is to see how these operate, how they function, how they compare to the diesel fleet that we’re used to operating,” said Brent Kelm, Texas A&M Transportation Services Assistant Manager.

Kelm says the only changes passengers may notice is the much quieter and smoother ride.

“So these being fully electric buses operate differently than the diesel buses. Obviously, there are no emissions. They function a little bit differently,” said Kelm. “These are real quiet, real smooth. They don’t have the same loud engine noise that a diesel bus would. They have regenerative braking, which is a little bit different than diesel buses.”

Kelm says all 300 drivers are being trained to operate the new buses.

