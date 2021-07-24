East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New electric buses are rolling around the Texas A&M campus

Texas A&M Electric Buses
Texas A&M Electric Buses(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M recently rolled out three new all-electric buses.

Funding for the buses was made possible through a grant with the Brazos Transit District. Proterra designed the fleet of electric battery-operated buses.

Texas A&M is testing the buses as part of a pilot program to see if they are feasible for the university. Proterra says the buses were designed to reduce operating costs while making a positive impact on the environment.

Texas A&M Electric Buses
Texas A&M Electric Buses(KBTX)

“We’re excited to have three Proterra buses that are new to us. Having new equipment’s always a lot of fun. New technology, trying that out, seeing how they work, comparing them to the diesel buses that we have. That’s a big part of this pilot program is to see how these operate, how they function, how they compare to the diesel fleet that we’re used to operating,” said Brent Kelm, Texas A&M Transportation Services Assistant Manager.

Kelm says the only changes passengers may notice is the much quieter and smoother ride.

“So these being fully electric buses operate differently than the diesel buses. Obviously, there are no emissions. They function a little bit differently,” said Kelm. “These are real quiet, real smooth. They don’t have the same loud engine noise that a diesel bus would. They have regenerative braking, which is a little bit different than diesel buses.”

Kelm says all 300 drivers are being trained to operate the new buses.

We have more information on the company that made the buses here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
Covid 19 Hospitalizations
Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since March

Latest News

East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Commissioners urge community to vote on countywide tax rate
Angelina County commissioners meet to discuss the upcoming year’s budget