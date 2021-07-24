East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Anderson County Courthouse

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Courthouse has been standing for over 100 years.

This is the fourth building to house court in Anderson County. The first three were built in the 1800s. The current version was built in 1913 after a fire destroyed the previous courthouse. The courthouse was dedicated in 1914.

(KLTV)

A dome surmounted by a Justice statue tops the building designed by an architectural firm from Austin.

The courthouse underwent a major restoration in 1986 and was dedicated with a historical marker in 1988.

(KLTV)

Anderson County is named for former Republic of Texas Vice President Kenneth L. Anderson.

(KLTV)

The courthouse is located on North Church Street in Palestine.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Smith County gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
Thomas Auld (Source: Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's Office)
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

Latest News

Former Dallas Cowboy Quincy Carter
Former Dallas Cowboy QB Quincy Carter looking to mentor young athletes through weekend camp in Gilmer
Legacy Trails
City of Tyler moves forward with plans to extend Legacy Trail
WebXtra: Palestine offers commission for artists to create 3 murals
WebXtra: Palestine offers commission for artists to create 3 murals
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with cast members from Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of...
Tyler Civic Theatre’s ‘West Side Story’ cast discusses nuance of classic Broadway show