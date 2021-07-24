Dak Prescott ready for game action after offseason leg surgery

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Dak Prescott makes no bones about it he’s glad to be back at training camp and glad to be back in his uniform.

In spite of his success in the past, this is all new with Prescott coming off of a serious leg injury. Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated his right ankle against the New York Giants last season.

”It’s exciting,” Prescott said. “It’s a blessing just to know where I was nine months ago. To where I am now, there’s a lot of hard work a lot of commitment that went into it.”

”I think just sitting there watching the game I have never had to watch as much football in my life without being a part of it,” Prescott said. “You don’t take the small things for granted like the walkthrough, the meetings, you don’t take hanging out at lunch or dinner with you guys for granted. Because any moment it can be taken away from you. End it could be taken away from you for a short period of time or a long time. And we don’t necessarily know that that’s what this game brings.”



Prescott was not exempt from being asked about players and OCVID-19.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Prescott said. “This thing wouldn’t be an option if that wasn’t the case. We just got to continue to do that talk among each other and answer some of the questions people may have. Try to give hope where their may be fear. Just figure this thing out. because it’s all about educating ourselves and knowing as much as we can about what we’re putting in our bodies.”



