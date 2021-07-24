Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is glad to be back at training camp after injury

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott makes no bones about it. He’s glad to be back at training camp and glad to be back in the uniform. In spite of his success in the past, this is all new - post-injury.

“It’s exciting. It’s a blessing just to know where I was nine months ago,” Prescott said. “To where I am now. There’s a lot of hard work a lot of commitment that went into it.”

Football is a game where you can get hurt. You can’t take for granted that you should be shooting up on a week-to-week basis. Prescott found that out the hard way.

“I think just sitting there watching the game - I have never had to watch as much football in my life without being a part of it,” Prescott said. “So yeah, you don’t take the small things for granted. Take the walk-throughs for granted or the meetings You don’t take hanging out at lunch or dinner with your guys for granted. Because any moment, obviously, it can be taken away from you, and it could be taken away from you for a short period of time or a long time. And we don’t necessarily know that. That’s what this game brings.”

Prescott also weighed in on the NFL policy regarding players who are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

“As I said, everybody is entitled to their own opinion; that wouldn’t be an option if that wasn’t the case,” Prescott said. “We just got to continue to do that - talk among each other and answer some of the questions people may have. try to give hope where there may be fear. Or just figure this thing out. Because it’s all about educating ourselves and knowing as much as we can about what we’re putting in our bodies.”

