Central Texas WW2 veteran asking for Happy Birthday cards for 100th birthday

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Veteran Harold Ramm is celebrating his 100th birthday!

Ramm served in World War II with the 85th Chemical Mortar Battalion.

He is asking for 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

If you have children who want to participate, the state created a coloring sheet you can print out for them to color and mail to:

Harold Ramm

Garden Estates of Temple

5320 205 Loop, Apt 141

Temple, TX 76502.

