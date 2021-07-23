East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Longview hosting 1st ever Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with several vendors and artists at the first Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo being held this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview.

Previously the event was held by a different vendor. An event like this has not been held in Longview for a year and a half.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

