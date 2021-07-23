East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: East Texas non-profit has been providing water to Tyler commuters 7 years

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas nonprofit called the Worthy Ones has been supplying public transit travelers with water for the past seven years.

The nonprofit has been filling up coolers with cold water bottles at bus stations for anyone to take. The idea came about from the nonprofit’s executive director Nora Schreiber who saw how exhausted some of her coworkers were when they had to wait in the sun for the bus with either no water or only hot water to drink. 

Right now, they have only five coolers at five different stops, so they can maintain the sanitation of the coolers, but before the COVID-19 pandemic, they had up to 25 different coolers. They have received feedback from many travelers that the cold water really is helpful for when they have to wait for the bus in the hot sun.

