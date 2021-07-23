East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: East Texas Ag producers battle fall armyworms

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KTRE) - There is an invasion this year and it’s wrecking havoc for forage and crop producers: fall army worms! Ag experts are saying we’re seeing this all across East Texas because the conditions are just right with widespread rainfall that has helped with the army worm outbreak.

ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with a East Texas County Extension Agent and landowner on why these critters are marching through the area, what makes them so devastating to forage and foliage and how to battle against the armyworm invasion.

