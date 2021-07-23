East Texas Now Business Break
Webxtra: East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues

Grayson Rodriguez
Grayson Rodriguez(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches native Grayson Rodriguez has continued his clim through the minor leagues.

The top pitching prospect for Baltimore is now playing with the Bowie Baysox. As of July 23, Rodriguez is 6-1 on the year and has a 1.86 ERA.

In this webxtra Rodriguez talks about his progression through the farm system, the time he broke his catcher’s glove and if he has gotten used to New England food.

