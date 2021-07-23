East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tomato-pepperoni salad with mozzarella pearls and homemade ranch dressing by Mama Steph

A flavorful salad for your summer suppers
A flavorful salad for your summer suppers(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad is another option for a summer supper that you’ll love; full of flavor, with a kick from pepperoni!

Tomato-pepperoni salad with mozzarella pearls and homemade ranch dressing

Ingredients:

32 ounces of grape and/or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped

6 to 10 ounces pepperoni, sliced into bite-sized pieces

package of mozzarella pearls

salt and pepper, to taste

Homemade dressing:

You can customize this to make it as spicy as you like. You can even use plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise, if you prefer.

1 to 2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

juice of one lime

1 teaspoon onion flakes

about 1/4 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon dried basil and/or oregano flakes

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

For salad, toss everything together in a large salad bowl, and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

For dressing, combine all ingredients in mixing bowl or one quart mason jar, etc., and whisk well, Refrigerate for several hours to improve the flavor.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early...
Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire

Latest News

Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole with Mama Steph
Spicy chicken-tortilla casserole with Mama Steph
Four Seasons beef and Brussels sprouts chopped salad by TX Beef Council
Four Seasons beef and Brussels sprouts chopped salad by TX Beef Council
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
The classic pepperoni pizza is being sold nationwide by Kroger.
Chuck E. Cheese pizza arrives in Kroger grocery stores across the country