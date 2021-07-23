East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges

Muro fronterizo
Muro fronterizo(Jerry Glaser / U.S. CBP)
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is beginning to arrest migrants on trespassing charges along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Authorities said Thursday that at least 10 people have been jailed so far and more are expected in the coming weeks.

The arrests are part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions that he says are needed to slow the number of border crossings.

He has also said he would continue building former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement to the southern border.

Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez says all of those arrested so far have been single adult men.

He says it is his understanding that state troopers would not be arresting anyone arriving as part of a family unit.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
(Source: Facebook)
Inmate found unresponsive in Van Zandt County Jail cell dies at hospital

Latest News

People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Low winds are helping crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire in southern Oregon. The...
Weather helps crews gain ground on Oregon wildfire
Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Millions of mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?