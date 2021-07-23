East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early...
Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Pelosi pushes forward with Jan. 6 committee
Senate Bill 1697 gives parents and guardians the option to elect for their child to retake a...
State senate bill provides option for students to repeat grades, courses if affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled former Angelina County commissioner allegedly used county money to fix up SUV
United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against...
US women’s national soccer team appeals to overturn equal pay case decision