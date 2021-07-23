Smith County gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a man believed to be involved in an early morning gunfight.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, at 12:30 a.m. Friday, a 911 call was made where the caller reported a shooting that had juts occurred in the 19200 Block of CR 447 near Van. The caller advised that one person had been shot at this location and the suspect had fled the scene driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Upon their arrival, Smith County deputies reported that a gunshot victim was located outside this residence. Identified as Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, Smith County deputies and Van Police officers administered first aid on the scene until the arrival of Paramedics with UT Health EMS. Hasten was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment.

The report states then that thirty minutes later, information was received that a gunshot victim, identified as Matthew Aric Jones, had checked himself into the emergency room at UT Health Quitman after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon the arrival of Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jones fled the hospital on foot. Wood County deputies located a silver Ford Crown Victoria in the parking lot that had possibly been used by Jones.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said it is suspected that both Hasten and Jones were involved in a dispute at the residence on CR 447 which resulted in a gun battle. Christian confirmed arrest warrant affidavits are being prepared on Hasten and Jones for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hasten underwent surgery at UT Health Tyler and is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. However, Jones’ location is unknown and it is uncertain if he has sought medical treatment elsewhere. Christian said Jones’ health and welfare should be considered questionable at this time.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.