Salvation Army holding additional Women’s Auxiliary sale due to overflow of donations

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Tyler is ready for another clearance sale.

The organization normally holds its Women’s Auxiliary Sale in the Spring and Fall. However, due to a boom in donated items such as furniture, dressers and collectables, it became necessary to bump the fall date up to now.

“There has been a lot of people moving and changing and downsizing. I don’t know what causes all this. I know we have a lot of people coming in from out of state but people locally have decided to downsize, maybe,” said Celia Balko, marketplace chair for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

The sale will last until closing today and will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Marketplace located at the Old Spence Building, 717 N. Spring Street in Tyler.

Items featured in the sale will include furniture, household goods, sporting goods, collectibles, linens, books, and more.

The sale is in addition to the SAWA annual Spring and Fall sales, and is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Tyler services and programs. Due to COVID-19 restrictions since last year, multiple annual fundraising events have been cancelled resulting in much lower financial contributions from the Auxiliary to the local office.

