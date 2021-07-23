Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for two people who they say assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Sonic at 2636 JBS Parkway on Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they learned that a man and woman had assaulted employees at the restaurant. The victims told police that the man had returned and threatened them with a rifle as well.

The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown above is asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0011711.

