East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle

Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for two people who they say assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Sonic at 2636 JBS Parkway on Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they learned that a man and woman had assaulted employees at the restaurant. The victims told police that the man had returned and threatened them with a rifle as well.

The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown above is asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0011711.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
Covid 19 Hospitalizations
Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since March

Latest News

East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Commissioners urge community to vote on countywide tax rate
Angelina County commissioners meet to discuss the upcoming year’s budget