East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a...
Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside.

The department says in a series of tweets that a driver ran the ambulance off the road.

Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road. A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle. Authorities say they used a GPS to track down the ambulance.

The armed suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early...
Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire
July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting

Latest News

Anthony Bourdain is the subject of documentarian Morgan Neville's latest film, "Roadrunner: A...
The Stew Review: Anthony Bourdain documentary a moving portrait despite shortcomings
U.S. health officials say they now have evidence that an untreatable “superbug” fungus has...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
Twenty five Nebraska State Patrol Troopers have been in Del Rio, Texas helping law enforcement...
Nebraska patrol officials defend mission to Mexican border
Gov. Greg Abbott held a border security briefing for a group of Texas sheriffs who hold office...
Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges