Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunny to Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few scattered showers/thundershowers, mainly PM/EVE hours, through tomorrow. Friday should start off under a Mostly Sunny Sky, then become partly cloudy during the afternoon. High Temperatures are expected to slowly rise to normal and above normal conditions this weekend. The ridge of high pressure that is pushing all of the rain out of East Texas this weekend is likely to move far enough north of us that a few showers may occur starting on Tuesday. There is a small change in the forecast for mid-week next...a few PM showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday which will help temperatures stay away from the upper 90s, however, middle 90s are expected with the heat index values still expected to be in the 103° to 108° range. We should be in the lower 100-degree readings for heat index values starting on Saturday during the afternoon hours. Remember, as the temperatures rise, please hydrate if you are going to be outside. Don’t just hydrate while you are out in the heat, start hydrating before you head outside so you can keep from overheating. Have a great night.

