Outbuilding catches fire in Lindale

Lindale, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at a home in the 13000 block of CR-420 around 1:45 p.m.

According to Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks a shop and an RV were destroyed, and another RV was damaged. The fire is under investigation as suspicious in nature and there is a person of interest.

No one was injured in the fire.

(KLTV)

Firefighters from Lindale, Red Springs, Van and Dixie VFD responded.

