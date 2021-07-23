Outbuilding catches fire in Lindale
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lindale, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at a home in the 13000 block of CR-420 around 1:45 p.m.
According to Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks a shop and an RV were destroyed, and another RV was damaged. The fire is under investigation as suspicious in nature and there is a person of interest.
No one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters from Lindale, Red Springs, Van and Dixie VFD responded.
