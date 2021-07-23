East Texas Now Business Break
Nebraska patrol officials defend mission to Mexican border

Twenty five Nebraska State Patrol Troopers have been in Del Rio, Texas helping law enforcement...
Twenty five Nebraska State Patrol Troopers have been in Del Rio, Texas helping law enforcement officers.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska State Patrol officials have defended their state-funded mission to the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas, arguing that they answered a call for help from fellow law enforcement officers amid a surge in illegal border crossings.

Patrol officials on Thursday described the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as a humanitarian crisis and said many locals welcomed them.

The agency has come under some criticism for agreeing to not seek repayment for the services it provided to Texas at Nebraska taxpayers’ expense.

The last of the 25 troopers who were deployed are expected to return Friday.

