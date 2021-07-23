East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nearly $500k seized at Presido,Texas border crossing

Nearly $500,000 was seized at the Presido,Texas border crossing after federal agents were...
Nearly $500,000 was seized at the Presido,Texas border crossing after federal agents were alerted by K9.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESIDO, Texas (KWTX) -

A bus carrying nearly $500,000 was stopped while leaving the US at the Presidio port of entry on Tuesday.

Two men occupying the commercial bus, ages 47 and 68, were taken into custody with a reported total of $465,755.

Both are citizens of Mexico.

The confiscation happened just after noon when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting a southbound operation at the Presidio crossing. While conducting their investigation, a CBP currency/firearms detecting canine alerted to the commercial bus.

CBP officers scanned the bus using an x-ray system and noted anomalies in the appearance of a wall behind the restroom on the bus. After examination of the bus, officers located 14 currency-filled bundles behind the wall.

Six bus passengers were processed by officers and later released.

The majority of CBP’s work involves the processing of people and items entering the U.S. from abroad however CBP also routinely conducts operations to stop the flow of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition, and other items from leaving the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. " I commend the CBP officers and HSI agents who working together made this significant intercept.

There is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, federal law requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments above $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the US.

Violating U.S. currency reporting laws is severe; penalties may include seizure of most or all of the traveler’s currency, and potential criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
(Source: Facebook)
Inmate found unresponsive in Van Zandt County Jail cell dies at hospital

Latest News

Texas A&M Assistant Research Engineer Vinod Gehlot says quantum mechanics is well-suited to...
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making
Legacy Trails
City of Tyler moves forward with plans to extend Legacy Trail
$800 million cyber security dollars will be coming out of the $250 billion dollars of Texas budge
TX Senate plans to put millions into safeguarding cyber threats
Budget meeting occurred at courthouse Thursday morning
Angelina County explores options for new EMS service