Madison County Sheriff’s Office working human smuggling case, four victims rescued

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Four victims of human smuggling have been rescued, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday evening the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that they are actively working a human smuggling case. In addition to the rescued victims, the post said one suspect is in custody and a stolen weapon was recovered.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Madisonville Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The case is still active and no other information is available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

