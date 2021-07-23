Lasting legacy: 4 beloved storytellers have statue dedicated in their honor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches’ most beloved storytellers were honored Friday at the new storyteller’s statue.

“Ab” Abernethy, Charles Bright, Bryan Holt Davis, and Bob Murphy are names many Nacogdoches residents remember. And now their memory will live on with the unveiling of the storyteller statue.

Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell is also a board member of Friends of Historic Nacogdoches. He says these men represent all the storytellers in Nac.

“They come to mind because i knew each and every one of these men, and they were always relating little things that probably did not make the history books, but it’s things that are important to Nacogdoches,” Sowell said.

Stanley Jones is president of the Charles & Lois Marie Bright Foundation. He says everyone is a storyteller.

“I think if people come here and listen to their stories maybe that will prompt them to be more involved in the storytelling process,” Jones said.

The statue provides residents a chance to remember the stories these four men once told. Their stories encompassed humor, their childhoods, and the sharing of knowledge.

“They shared one thing. It was a common thing between all of them, and that was a love for relating their stories, and what happened to them, and what they remembered, and what they saw… they loved to share it with others,” Greg Sowell said.

Charles Bradberry is on the board for Friends of Historic Nacogdoches. He says each of the four storytellers were very different.

“I’d ask him, I’d say ‘Brian is that a true story?’ And he’d say ‘well, whoever said a story had to be true to be a good story?’ And that was the kind of characters they were,” Bradberry said.

The community laughed and smiled as they remembered the stories that moved them.

Residents can now head to the Storyteller’s Plaza on Hospital Street. There they can scan a barcode with their phones that will lead them to prerecorded stories narrated by the men themselves.

