Jefferson man dies after struck by vehicle; suspect arrested

Jefferson man struck by vehicle that fled scene dies, suspect arrested. Cecil Ray King has been...
Jefferson man struck by vehicle that fled scene dies, suspect arrested. Cecil Ray King has been charged.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking along Patillo Road in Marion County.

Robert James Webster, 52, was taken to a local hospital by a medical helicopter, but he did not survive.

The sheriff’s office says two 911 calls had come in to Marion County dispatch about a pedestrian being struck. They say the second call was from a man who said he was walking with the victim when he was struck. He told dispatchers the vehicle that struck his friend, Webster, had fled the scene.

During the investigation, information from a witness led to the arrest of Cecil Ray King, 35, of Jefferson, according to the sheriff’s office. King has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. He is being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting arraignment.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS., Jefferson PD, and Mims EMS responded to assist with the incident.

