Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well... The heat really begins this weekend. We may see an isolated shower or thundershowers through sunset, then no rain for a few days. Temperatures should be near “Normal” starting on Saturday, then “Above Normal” through next week. Temperature-Humidity Index Values are expected to range from 103-108 degrees during the heat of the day. A few showers will be possible starting on Tuesday and continuing through Friday, but those chances are 20% or less. Wind should remain out of the south to southwest through Wednesday and then more southerly Thursday and Friday. Wind speed in the 5-10 mph range. Stay Cool this weekend and next week and probably next month, too. Have a good weekend. HYDRATE!!!

