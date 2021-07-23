Embattled former Angelina County commissioner allegedly used county money to fix up SUV

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A special prosecutor has filed an additional charge on embattled former Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Garrison Cheshire in connection with allegations that he used county funds to fix up an SUV and sell it to a straw purchaser.

Special prosecutor Rob Freyer said the new charge is misapplication of fiduciary property, which is a state jail felony. Freyer said Cheshire’s newest charge stems from a grand jury indictment.

According to jail records, neither the warrant nor the paperwork has been filed.

Freyer said Cheshire, 53, of Diboll, used county funds to fix up a Chevrolet Tahoe and then sold the SUV to a straw purchaser.

Currently, Cheshire is being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of official oppression, assault causing bodily injury to a date/family member/housemate, criminal trespass, and order for surrender for assault causing bodily injury – family violence. His collective bond amount has been set at $17,500 for the official oppression, assault, and criminal trespass charges.

Earlier this month, a visiting judge signed a default judgment order that removed Cheshire from the Pct. 4 commissioner’s office.

Visiting judge John Delaney signed the order on Tuesday.

According to the order, Cheshire failed to respond to the court on the allegations against him. The allegations came from a lawsuit filed by Bob Flournoy to remove Cheshire from office under the Texas Local Government Code, on the grounds of incompetency and official misconduct.

Flournoy’s petitions for Cheshire’s removal included 18 items such as failure to respond to an Open Records Request over road conditions and multiple criminal charges against Cheshire.

Cheshire faces charges of felony assault and official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. The assault charge is from a 2019 incident involving a family member. In June he was charged with official oppression following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint

Cheshire is scheduled for trial on Aug. 16.

Judge Delaney signed the default judgment order that states, “the allegations in the plaintiff’s petition having been admitted by default, that Bobby Cheshire is immediately and permanently removed from his public office and positions as County Commissioner for Precinct Number Four of Angelina County.”

Cheshire does have a right to appeal within 30 days. If he appeals, Flournoy’s petition asks the judge to immediately suspend Cheshire from office pending the appeal on the final judgment.

There is no word yet on who may temporarily replace Cheshire as precinct four commissioner in Angelina County.

CHESHIRE TIMELINE

* Aug. 29, 2019: Arrested for continuous violence against the family, assault and interference with emergency call.

* Aug. 30, 2019: Bonded out of jail.

* April 19, 2021: Arrested for second time after order to surrender bond.

* May 6, 2021: Bond denied.

* May 18, 2021: Indicted for continuous family violence.

* June 30, 2021: While in jail, warrant served on charge of official oppression.

July 20, 2021: Visiting Judge John Delaney signed a default judgment order, which removed Cheshire from office.

July 23, 2021: Charged with state-jail felony misapplication of fiduciary property

Previous stories: Records reveal Angelina County commissioner charged on two additional counts

Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office

Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment

Records reveal Angelina County commissioner charged on two additional counts

Bond denied for Angelina County Commissioner in jail for assault

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.