City of Tyler moves forward with plans to extend Legacy Trail

Legacy Trails
Legacy Trails
By Julian Esparza
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This afternoon, the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization made an update to their Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program to include the extension of Legacy Trail by just over two miles.

The extension will go from Stewart Park, cut through Winters Park, and come to an end at Peete Elementary. It will not connect with the current Legacy Trail, which runs between FM 2813 and Three Lakes Parkway in southwest Tyler.

“We’ve got some stumbling blocks as far as Old Jacksonville where it’s gonna be widened one day, there’s a stretch there on Old Jacksonville up to Stewart Park or the proposed Stewart Park, that’s a gap,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said.

The mayor says he hopes that gap will one day be connected. The plan also falls short of his goal to connect the trail directly to the Rose Garden Center.

“When you’re at Peete, you’re almost to the Rose Garden, so that’s another gap that we’ll need to fulfill,” Warren said.

The current plan will cost over$3,000,000. 80% of that will come from a federal grant. The city will cover the remaining 20%.

As for where exactly the trail will run through, the city says it’s still being worked out.

“They’re actually gonna do the full-blown design where they’ll be able to show on the street and show on the plans, mark it up, and say alright here’s where it’s gonna be,” Metropolitan Planning Organization manager Michael Howell said.

Construction on the expansion could begin in late 2023 or 2024.

