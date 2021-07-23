East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Lufkin to offer spin classes

Source: City of Lufkin website
Source: City of Lufkin website(City of Lufkin website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - During its meeting Tuesday night, the Lufkin City Council approved the purchase of equipment for a proposed spin class.

A spokesperson for the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department told city council members that they are still in the research stages, but residents can expect the classes to be available this fall.

The classes will be hosted at the Lufkin Rec Center, which is located at 516 Montrose Street.

According to the online Urban Dictionary, a spin class is a group exercise session in which the participants ride stationary bikes at varying speeds and resistance settings.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early...
Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire

Latest News

Some wares are shown off at the ArkLaTex Tattoo and Art Expo.
ETN: ArkLaTex Tattoo and Art Expo leaves mark on Maude Cobb Center in Longview
Thomas Auld (Source: Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's Office)
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls
Salvation Army of Tyler
Salvation Army holding additional Women’s Auxiliary sale due to overflow of donations
Some wares are shown off at the ArkLaTex Tattoo and Art Expo.
ETN: Tattoo festival - VOD - clipped version