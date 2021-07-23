Cass County mayor in court after allegedly enclosing anti-Trump letter with water bills

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Domino was in court today facing charges after allegedly mailing to all the citizens who receive a water bill from the City of Domino an anti-Trump letter enclosed with the bill.

Mayor Al Campbell was arrested on Nov. 18 for abuse of official capacity and unlawful use of funds for political advertising.

Judge Donald Dowd of Cass County ordered a pretrial hearing on Aug. 19, 9 a.m. and a trial by jury on Oct. 5, 9 a.m.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the mayor’s letter was written with the intent to convince citizens of Domino not to re-elect President Trump. The letter “had language depicting the United States President negatively, opposing his re-election, and encouraging people to vote.”

