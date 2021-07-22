Winona ISD student dies following traffic crash

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year old student of Winona ISD died following a traffic crash.

Chris Gatlin would have been entering his senior year of high school, according to Winona ISD Superintendent, Damenion Miller.

Winona ISD released a statement saying, “Winona ISD is heartbroken by the loss of one of our students today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The school district said counselors will be available for staff and students as needed throughout the week.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Donations will be accepted via Cash App: $amandagatlin84

