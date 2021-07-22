East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Winona ISD student dies following traffic crash

Chris Gatlin, 18
Chris Gatlin, 18(Winona ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year old student of Winona ISD died following a traffic crash.

Chris Gatlin would have been entering his senior year of high school, according to Winona ISD Superintendent, Damenion Miller.

Winona ISD released a statement saying, “Winona ISD is heartbroken by the loss of one of our students today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The school district said counselors will be available for staff and students as needed throughout the week. 

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Donations will be accepted via Cash App: $amandagatlin84

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
(Source: Facebook)
Inmate found unresponsive in Van Zandt County Jail cell dies at hospital

Latest News

ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with cast members from Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of...
ETN: Civic Theatre’s ‘West Side Story’ cast discusses nuance of classic Broadway show
Volunteer Central: Helping hands needed across East Texas
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with cast members from Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of...
ETN: West Side Story - VOD - clipped version
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County plans upgrade to emergency medical services
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County plans upgrade to emergency medical services