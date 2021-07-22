WebXtra: Palestine offers commission for artists to create 3 murals

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine and the tourist information center are offering a paid commission for three murals to be created by professional artists.

The city wants the murals to serve as a photo-worthy selfie station, attract tourists, and enhance the aesthetic of buildings and neighborhoods.

The hope for the finished pieces is to be similar to efforts in other cities like San Marcus and Tyler.

For details on being considered for the mural project visit the website www.visitpalestine.com/murals.

